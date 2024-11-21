Osun approves N75,000 new minimum wage for workers

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has approved a new minimum wage of N75,000 for civil servants in the state, a move that is being hailed as a significant boost to workers’ welfare.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, who revealed that the governor’s decision was based on the recommendations of the Public Service Negotiation Committee.

According to Alimi, the committee, which comprised representatives from the government and labor unions, worked tirelessly to craft a template that balances the state’s economic realities with workers’ needs.

The government team was led by Chief of Staff to the Governor, Kazeem Akinleye, while the labor team was headed by Osun NLC Chairman, Christopher Arapasopo.

“The Governor Ademola Adeleke-led administration is deeply committed to prioritizing the welfare of civil servants, who tirelessly provide efficient, effective and quality services to the state despite the limited resources accruing to it,” Alimi stated.

He urged civil servants to improve their service delivery by seeking innovative solutions to enhance public service, ensuring transparency and accountability for the growth and development of Osun State.

