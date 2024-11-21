Kogi threatens sanction as WAEC bars 13 schools, 14 supervisors over exam malpractices

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has disqualified 13 schools in Kogi State from participating in future West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) due to their involvement in examination malpractices during the 2023/2024 session.

This development was disclosed by the state’s Commissioner for Education, Mr. Wemi Jones, during a meeting with principals and supervisors implicated in the malpractice scandal. Jones also revealed that WAEC has blacklisted 14 supervisors who were found guilty of aiding the malpractices.

Speaking at the event, Jones underscored the government’s commitment to addressing misconduct in the education sector. “The government has vowed to sanction school principals, teachers, and supervisors who engaged in or facilitated examination malpractices in the state,” he said.

He reiterated that examination malpractice is a criminal offense, stating, “Henceforth, offenders will be prosecuted in accordance with the Kogi State Education Law and Other Matters Connected Therewith, 2020.”

To tackle the issue, Jones announced plans to establish a committee, chaired by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, to investigate those indicted by WAEC. “Kogi State has invested so much in education and will no longer tolerate the attitude of the ‘bad eggs’ drawing back the gains already made in the education sector,” he declared.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Dr. Seidu Jibrin, also addressed the gathering, urging educators to avoid actions that tarnish the state’s education system. “I urge you to have a sober reflection on your actions as posterity will judge everyone according to his/her deeds,” Jibrin stated.

He further stressed the gravity of the situation, saying, “While some teachers are being called out for awards, it will be wrong for you to be called out for condemnations. It is unfortunate that this is happening when Kogi State is investing so much in education. Whosoever is found culpable will be severely sanctioned.”

