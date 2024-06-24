Security agents nab woman with cache of ammunition in Katsina

A middle aged woman identified as Aisha Abubakar, has been arrested by security operatives with a cache of ammunition she was allegedly transporting to terrorists in Katsina State.

A counter-insurgency expert and Security analyst in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, who disclosed this in a post on X on Monday, said the security operatives discovered the ammunition in the woman’s luggage during a routine search.

He wrote: “She initially denied involvement but later confessed to be transporting the ammunition to a terrorist group from Nassarawa State.

“During the course of interrogation, the suspect confesses that she was heading to Yan Tumaki in Dan Musa LGA in Katsina state.

“The incident highlights the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and the importance of vigilance in preventing the proliferation of illegal weapons.”

