News
Security agents nab woman with cache of ammunition in Katsina
A middle aged woman identified as Aisha Abubakar, has been arrested by security operatives with a cache of ammunition she was allegedly transporting to terrorists in Katsina State.
A counter-insurgency expert and Security analyst in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, who disclosed this in a post on X on Monday, said the security operatives discovered the ammunition in the woman’s luggage during a routine search.
He wrote: “She initially denied involvement but later confessed to be transporting the ammunition to a terrorist group from Nassarawa State.
READ ALSO:Bandits leader Buharin Yadi, others killed along Kaduna-Katsina border
“During the course of interrogation, the suspect confesses that she was heading to Yan Tumaki in Dan Musa LGA in Katsina state.
“The incident highlights the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and the importance of vigilance in preventing the proliferation of illegal weapons.”
Woman caught with ammunition in Katsina
By: Zagazola Makama
A woman, Aisha Abubakar was apprehended by security forces for transporting ammunition to terrorists in Katsina state.
The authorities discovered the ammunition in her luggage during a routine search. She… pic.twitter.com/FBljo0zUbl
— Zagazola (@ZagazOlaMakama) June 24, 2024
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...