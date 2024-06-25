Senior Customs officer slumps, dies during Reps investigative hearing

A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja. A senior officer from the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), slumped and died during an investigative hearing conducted by the House of Representatives.

Details surrounding the cause of death remain unclear at this time. Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene and attempted resuscitation efforts, but the officer was pronounced dead. The Committee hearing was immediately suspended, and the House of Representatives has expressed its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

Responding to the incident, the House spokesperson, Akin Rotimi in a statement said the name of the Senior Customs officer was not disclosed due to respect for the family.

The statement read, “It is with deep sadness and regret that we confirm the passing of an esteemed official of the Nigeria Customs Service who was at the National Assembly for an engagement with a House Committee.

“Out of respect for the family, the official’s name will not be disclosed at this time.

“The House of Representatives extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased during this difficult time. We recognize the significant contributions he made to the Nigeria Customs Service and our nation.

“The House of Representatives stands ready to support efforts to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and is cooperating fully with all relevant authorities to ensure all necessary protocols are followed.

“The Speaker of the House, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD., expressed his condolences, stating, “We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of a dedicated public servant. Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time.”

