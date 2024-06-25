Ex-Abia HoS sues 2 Facebook users over fraud claim

A retired Acting Head of Service in Abia State, Lady Joy Maduka, has filed a N100 million suit against two Facebook users, Nwokeukwu Mascot Nnamdi and Bethel Agbara, for alleged libel at the State High Court, Umuahia.

Maduka had in the suit filed by her counsel, Nwabueze Chukwueke, said the defendants made false and libelous statements on their Facebook walls, claiming that she was sacked for alleged N33 million fraud.

The plaintiff said the defendants’ statements exposed her to public scandal, odium, and ridicule, and lowered her estimation in the eyes of right-thinking members of society.

She demanded N100 million in damages and an order compelling the defendants to tender an unreserved apology in two national newspapers.

The motion read: “The 1st Defendant falsely published and accused the Claimant of diversion and embezzlement of N20 million and N13 million, respectively…

“The 1st Defendant maliciously defamed the Claimant when he carelessly and recklessly published that one of the primary allegations against the retired Perm Sec involves the diversion of N20 million intended for workers; and looting N13 million from the Ministry of Environment account shortly after her promotion to Perm Sec.”

Maduka’s retirement was announced in a circular dated June 14, 2024, with no reason given for the directive.

However, sources close to the government said the retirement was linked to allegations of financial misconduct.

No date has been fixed for hearing of the suit.

