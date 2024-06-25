Abia health workers protest 21 months unpaid salaries, threaten indefinite strike

Doctors and health workers at Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH) in Aba staged a peaceful protest on Tuesday, demanding payment of 21 months’ salary arrears owed by the previous administration.

They complained that despite their dedication, the state government’s failure to pay their wages has left them struggling with economic hardship.

Comrade Chukwuemeka Ariwodo, Chairman of the Medical and Health Workers Association Union, ABSUTH branch, expressed frustration and disappointment, urging the governor to fulfill his promises to clear the accumulated salary arrears.

Ariwodo warned that if payment is not made by June 25, 2024, the protest will continue indefinitely.

He vowed that “if by the end of Tuesday, June 25th, 2024 they are not paid, the protest will continue indefinitely.”

Continuing, he added: “We are still expecting our 21 months’ arrears. If by the end of today, the government fails to pay us, this demonstration will continue until they pay us. We don’t know what’s delaying our payment.”

Dr. Isaiah Abali, Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Abia State branch, joined the protest, emphasizing the importance of timely payment of salaries.

He noted that health workers’ sacrifices should not be neglected and urged the government to prioritize their payment.

He said: “The easiest thing you can do for a worker is to pay him his salary. That’s the most honest earning. Once you have done your work perfectly, there should be no story on why you should not be paid.

READ ALSO: Abia moves to end ‘japa’ syndrome among health workers

“Those of us who have little private enterprises don’t sleep once the month is ending until we pay our workers the little we owe them. We believe the government should follow suit.”

The NMA boss, further explained that the workers were not bothered about whatever payment method the State Government wants to adopt, but were only interested in their payment.

“They should have been able to test whatever method they’re migrating to not to be delaying our salary with such excuses. If they’re having problems with the new method, let them pay us with the old one and when they have perfected the new method, they can migrate to it.

“We therefore call on the Governor to come to our aid.”

The protesters demanded payment regardless of the payment method, seeking a solution to the delay. They called on the Governor to intervene and address their plight.

The threat of an indefinite strike looms if their demands are not met, highlighting the urgent need for a resolution.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now