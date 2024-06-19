EFCC arraigns woman for alleged N39.8m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned one Nwodo Martha at the Enugu State High Court for alleged N39.8 million fraud.

Martha, a former Principal Manager at Fidelity Structures Limited, was arraigned on a nine-count charge of stealing by fraudulent conversion.

One of the charges read: “That you Nwodo Martha from February to December 2017, in Nsukka Enugu State of Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit a felony to wit: stealing by fraudulently converting to your personal use the aggregate sum of Five Million, Eight Hundred and Forty Thousand Naira (N5, 840, 000. 00) property of Fidelity Structures, the sum being payment for purchase of Brewery products.”

The offence, according to the EFCC, was contrary to Section 342 of the Criminal Code Law, Revised Edition, Cap 30, Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under Section 353 (1) of the same Law.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to her.

Following her plea, the EFCC counsel, Ahmad Yusuf Abdullahi, asked the court to fix a a trial date and remand the defendant at Enugu State correctional centre.

But the defence counsel, Chukwuemeka Okpoto Onah informed the court about the pending bail application and thereafter moved the said application.

He urged the court to grant his client bail on liberal terms.

The prosecution counsel opposed the application on the ground that the defendant would jump bail.

After listening to both sides, Justice H. U. Ezugwu granted the defendant bail in the sum of N10 million with a surety in like sum.

He said the surety must be a level 13 civil servant and asked the court’s registrar to verify the address of the said surety.

The judge, thereafter, adjourned the matter to July 24 for trial while the defendant was remanded at Enugu State correctional facility pending the perfection of the bail conditions.

