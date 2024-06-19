Strike looms as ASUU gives Nigerian govt three weeks to address demands

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Wednesday gave the Federal Government a three-week ultimatum to address its demands or risk another strike in the institutions.

The ASUU Chairman of the Federal University Dutse (FUD), Jigawa State, Salim Ahmed gave the warning at an emergency press conference held at the union’s Secretariat in Dutse.

He lamented that the present administration has deliberately ignored the ASUU leadership since May 29 last year.

Ahmed said the union was demanding the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement with the federal government, university autonomy, revitalization of funds for the universities, and release of the unpaid salaries of its members, among others.

He revealed that the union would set machinery in motion to further mobilize its members and sensitize them for further action within the next three weeks.

He said: “Members of the Expanded Executive Officers of the ASUU Federal University Dutse met today, Wednesday, 19th June 2024, to consider and take a look at the patriotic engagements of the union with the Federal and State governments on how best to address all the lingering problems bedeviling Nigerian public universities.

“Based on all these, the members of our great union in this branch, like those of the other branches, are believing that the Federal Government is unwilling to decisively address the outstanding issues with the union, therefore, in line with the directives from the National secretariat, we resolved to hold a press conference and let the parents, the stakeholders in university education know of the situation and to be sensitized and well informed of the failure of the government to address these lingering issues.

“The general public should be aware of the true state of affairs.

“The union calls on all well-meaning discerning minds to prevail on Nigerian Government to attend to these outstanding issues and meet with our union leadership so as to avert an unnecessary and avoidable industrial crisis in our already frail and weak university system.”

The union ended its last strike which crippled the nation’s universities for 10 months on October 21, 2022.

