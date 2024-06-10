News
Tinubu appoints Argungu as chairman PSC, Nnamani as secretary
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of DIG Hashimu Argungu (retd) as Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), replacing IGP Arase.
The President also appointed Chief Onyemuche Nnamani as Secretary and DIG Taiwo Lakanu (retd) as Member of the Commission.
According to a statement on Monday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the appointments are subject to confirmation by the Senate.
The President, according to Ngelale, expects the appointees to demonstrate “absolute integrity, diligence, and patriotic zeal” in their duties.
Read also: IGP orders high-powered investigation into Andrew Ochekwo’s murder in Aba hook-up saga
The statement also announced the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Sheidu as the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF), effective immediately.
“The President expects absolute demonstration of integrity, diligence, and patriotic zeal in the discharge of these important functions for the overall wellbeing of the Nigeria Police and the nation,” the statement added.
The appointments are seen as a move to strengthen the leadership of the Police Service Commission and the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, and to ensure the effective management of the nation’s police force.
