Ekpa, other Biafra supporters descend on Sen. Nwoko for seeking creation of Anioma State

Supporters of the creation of a Biafran Republic have descended on Delta State Senator, Ned Nwoko, for calling for the creation of Anioma State to balance out the geographical distribution of states in the country.

The lawmaker who represents Delta North in the Senate, while presenting the bill for the creation of Anioma State, said it would correct an historical oversight.

Nwoko, in a post on his X handle on Monday, noted that the South-East geopolitical zone currently has five states, unlike its counterparts, except for the North-West, which has seven states.

According to him, the disparity results in an imbalance of representation and resources, with the South-East having only 15 lawmakers compared to the 18 lawmakers of other zones in the Senate.

“The Need for the Creation of Anioma State to Balance Representation in the South East,” Nwoko wrote.

“The creation of Anioma state is both urgent and compelling.

“This proposal addresses the longstanding imbalance in the geopolitical distribution of states in Nigeria.

“This inequity affects legislative representation and the distribution of national resources, perpetuating a longstanding injustice.

“I am presenting a bill for the creation of Anioma state to correct this historical oversight.

“Anioma is composed of nine local government areas, six of which are rich in oil and gas resources. The region also boasts significant human capital, making it a viable and sustainable candidate for statehood.

“Creating Anioma state is not just about increasing the number of states; it is about ensuring fair representation and resource allocation for the South East.

“The call for Anioma state has widespread support from various stakeholders.

“The Anioma socio-cultural group, Izu Anioma, and the Pan Igbo cultural organization, Ohanaeze Indi Igbo, have both been vocal in their advocacy for this cause.

“The political class in Anioma, including traditional rulers led by the late Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof) Chike Edozien, have also consistently supported the creation of Anioma state.

“They have held numerous meetings, including discussions with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, to voice their consensus.

“The creation of Anioma state is a crucial step towards achieving justice and equity for the South East.

“With the majority of stakeholders in agreement, it is time to act and bring Anioma state into existence, correct the past imbalances and ensure fair representation in national affairs, he argued.

However, supporters of Biafra did not take it light with Nwoko with many saying he was playing out a script aimed at destabilising the quest for the actualisation of the Biafran Republic.

Self-styled Prime Minister of the Biafran Republic in Exile, Simon Ekpa fired the first shot on his X handle with this:

“These people are so shameless to the extent of copying Biafra without shame 😂”

Then others followed:

@TundeOmotosho10: “These politicians are shameless! Is that the popular demand of the people they are representing?

They are busy pretending as if they are working for the people, but they are only creating another avenue to receive federal allocation to satisfy their looting desires.”

These politicians are shameless! Is that the popular demand of the people they are representing? They are busy pretending as if they are working for the people, but they are only creating another avenue to receive federal allocation to satisfy their looting desires. — Tunde Omotosho (@TundeOmotosho10) June 10, 2024

@Micheallouis384: “Senator Prince Ned should pass a Bill of marrying 10 wives not creation of another Fulnai terrorist camp in Anioma. Anioma is in Biafria not in Nigeria.”

Senator Prince Ned should pass a Bill of marrying 10 wives not creation of another Fulnai terrorist camp in Anioma. Anioma is in Biafria not in Nigeria — micheal louis (@micheallouis384) June 10, 2024

@Libayne01: “Their plan years back is about to manifest but let’s see how it goes.”

https://twitter.com/lilbayne01/status/1800229053338915242?t=9M77vNTAPpfIC1Mj6Q-Hbw&s=19

@Ikemefunn: “When one or two of them get hurt the rest will learn from what will happen to others.

We can’t beg anybody to go and put his signature in any agreement believing that he or she is representing us restructuring is already dead on arrival. Biafra is all we need.”

When one or two of them get hurt the rest will learn from what will happen to others. We can't beg anybody to go and put his signature in any agreement believing that he or she is representing us restructuring is already dead on arrival. Biafra is all we need. — IYKE MAINTAIN JR (@ikemefunn) June 10, 2024

@MyFreedomLegion: “Importance of dis post is dt we hv known dt Ned Nwoko is one of those galavanting 4 creation of new states.

Their aim is to deceive gullible ones as we can see dy tend to name d so called new states exactly d name BRGIE govt gave our Biafran states. We must stop & resist dis.”

Importance of dis post is dt we hv known dt Ned Nwoko is one of those galavanting 4 creation of new states. Their aim is to deceive gullible ones as we can see dy tend to name d so called new states exactly d name BRGIE govt gave our Biafran states. We must stop & resist dis — Chinemerem Robert Legions (@MyfreedomLegion) June 10, 2024

@MNK_USB: “THESE PEOPLE ARE THE GREATEST ENEMIES AND SELLOUT OF THE BIAFRANS IN EXCHANGE FOR POLITICAL APPOINTMENTS WHILE OTHER REGIONS PROTECT THEIR PEOPLE.”

THESE PEOPLE ARE THE GREATEST ENEMIES AND SELLOUT OF THE BIAFRANS IN EXCHANGE FOR POLITICAL APPOINTMENTS WHILE OTHER REGIONS PROTECT THEIR PEOPLE — NewAfrica (@MNK_USB) June 10, 2024

