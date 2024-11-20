Tinubu’s minister says Nigeria earmarks N112bn to safeguard schools

The Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, said on Wednesday the Federal Government has allocated more than N112 billion to ensure safety and inclusive spaces for school children in the next three years.

She stated this in a statement issued in Abuja to commemorate the 2024 World Children’s Day.

The minister pointed out that government is committed to creating an environment where every child would have access to education, health and a life free from fear and harm.

She stressed that the funding was through the National Plan for Financing Safe Schools.

Suleiman-Ibrahim said: “Through the National Plan for Financing Safe Schools, more than N112 billion has been allocated to safeguard learning environments over the next three years, ensuring that schools remain safe and inclusive spaces for all children.”

She noted that progress made in protecting the rights of children in the country, saying the Child Rights Act (CRA 2003) had been domesticated in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

