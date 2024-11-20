Reps to increase allocations for polytechnics in 2025 budget

The House of Representatives will increase the allocations for Federal Polytechnics in the country in the 2025 budget.

This followed the adoption of a motion by a lawmaker from Kogi State, Danladi Aguye, during plenary on Wednesday in Abuja.

In his presentation, Aguye noted that polytechnics were established to produce middle-level manpower and technical skills in engineering and technology.

He added that they also provide highly skilled technical knowledge to give training and impact necessary skills for the production of technicians, technologists, and other skilled personnel.

The lawmaker argued that despite the rapid expansion and changes in the world of technology, polytechnic education is yet to be accorded due recognition in the country.

He said most of these institutions were faced with multi-faceted challenges such as a lack of training facilities and inadequately qualified human resources.

Others, according to him, include obsolete laboratories and workshops for practical activities and an outdated curriculum that is devoid of 21st-century skills requirements.

He recalled that China took drastic steps to convert about 600 universities to polytechnics.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the Federal Government to increase the funding of federal polytechnics in the country.

The House also mandated the Committee on Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.

