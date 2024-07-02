Turkey, Netherlands into Euro quarterfinals

Turkey and the Netherlands have advanced to the quarter-finals of the ongoing European Championship after they won their last-16 ties on Tuesday.

The Netherlands reach the last eight after they secured a 3-0 victory over Romania.

Substitute Donyell Malen scored twice and Cody Gakpo got his third goal of Euro 2024 to help the Dutch continue in the competition.

Netherlands are reaching the quarter-finals of the tournament for the first time in 16 years.

They will now face Turkey, who defeated Austria later in the day, in their next match as the race to the final heats up.

Turkey held on to beat Austria 2-1 in a highly-contested match.

Merih Demiral scored twice – including the quickest knockout-stage goal in European Championship history.

Austria got a consolation through Stefan Posch late on but Turkey held on to advance

