Six wrestlers to fly Nigeria’s flag at Paris Olympics

The Nigeria Wrestling Federation has revealed six athletes who will represent the country at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The team includes five female wrestlers, one male freestyle wrestler, and three coaches, and they were introduced on Monday during a vibrant event at the Dynamite Wrestling gym in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The wrestlers presented are Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Blessing Oborodudu (68kg), reigning African champion Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg), and Military world champion Hannah Reuben (76kg).

The other team members are African champions and first-time Olympians Esther Kolawole (62kg) and Ogunsanya Christinah (53kg), along with Ashton Mutuwa in the men’s 125kg freestyle wrestling category.

The coaches are Victor Kodei, Purity Akuh, and Happiness Burutu.

Daniel Igali, President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, expressed his confidence in the team’s potential to perform well at this year’s Olympics.

He said: “The Nigeria Wrestling Federation is a very serious Federation, the athletes have been in camp training for couple of weeks now and in my view they’re prepared.

“The athletes won’t be going to Paris to participate but to compete, and you know when someone competes is for medals, and we are hoping that if we compete very well, the medals will come.”

The athletes and officials are expected to depart Nigeria for Spain on 3rd July for a pre Olympic tournament in Madrid before settling in Germany for their last camping ahead of the games proper.

