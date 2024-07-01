Ronaldo misses penalty but Costa saves 3 to send Portugal to Euros Q’final

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty in extra time but Portugal successfully reached the quarter-finals of the European Championship on Monday night.

Ronaldo was in tears after his shot was stopped by Jon Oblak in the first half of extra time.

Portugal were held goalless by an impressive Slovenia for 120 minutes, with the game forced into penalty shootout.

But Slovenia failed to convert any of their shots as goalkeeper Diogo Costa saved all three, while Portugal converted theirs, including Ronaldo’s opening shot, to win 3-0.

Victory sets up a Euro 2024 quarter-final tie for Portugal against France.

Earlier on Monday, Kylian Mbappe struggled but France successfully advanced to the quarter-finals after a 1-0 win over Belgium.

France had 19 shots against the Belgians but just two were on target and ultimately it was a touch of fortune that saw them through.

It was a late own goal by Jan Vertonghen that sent France into the quarter-finals.

