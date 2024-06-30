Spain set up Euro quarter-final meeting with hosts Germany

Spain have secured their spot in the quarter-finals of the ongoing European Championship after beating Georgia 4-1 on Sunday.

Spain came from behind to seal the victory having trailed 1-0 from the 18fh minute through an own goal by

Robin Le Normand.

But the equaliser came in on 39th minute through Rodri as he beat goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who had another outstanding overall display.

Playing in their first major tournament, Georgia had to soak up heavy pressure from Spain early on and late on faced heavy rout to crash out of the tournament.

Fabian Ruiz fired in the lead in the 51st minute, followed by Nico Williams and Dani Olmo efforts as Spain set up a blockbuster quarter-final tie.

Earlier on Sunday, England had set up a last eight meeting with Switzerland after coming from behind to beat Slovakia in extra time.

