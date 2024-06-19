Abia PDP accuses Gov Otti of lack of transparency in contract awards

The Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, slammed the state government for its alleged lack of due process and transparency in awarding contracts.

The party’s criticism comes amid a dispute between the Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, and Innoson Motor Company over payment for vehicles purchased by Governor Alex Otti for state legislators.

In a statement, PDP Acting State Publicity Secretary, Elder Abraham Amah expressed concern over the revelation that Innoson Motors received no payment from the state government, despite the governor’s claims to the contrary.

The party argues that this situation highlights a disconnect between the government’s actions and roles, infringes on the legislature’s independence, and undermines democracy.

Read Also: Court rejects fresh bail request for suspended cop, Abba Kyari

The PDP also questions the unconventional arrangement where the governor awards contracts for legislative vehicles, rather than the Assembly handling its own procurement. This, they argue, puts legislators under the governor’s influence and compromises their independence.

The party concludes that if the governor could misinform the Speaker on a minor financial matter like vehicle purchases, it raises doubts about the accuracy of information provided to ordinary citizens on more significant issues.

The statement reads, “The revelation made by Innoson Motors that it has not received any payment from the Abia State government shows a total and embarrassing disconnect between the roles and actions of the operators of the Abia government. The Speaker had said repeatedly that the Governor had told him that he had made payments for the vehicles to Innoson Motors.

“The Abia PDP is concerned that this situation assaults the concept of separation of powers and debases our democracy. In the first place, it is an infringement on the independence of the legislature that the governor should be the one to award contracts for the purchase of vehicles for legislators. As a separate arm of government, the Assembly should be the one to award the contract for its vehicles, its budget should be on the first line charge to enable it maintain its independence.

“This unconventional situation brings the legislators under the influence of the Governor and it is difficult to see how they can maintain their independence if they have to depend on him for their welfare.“If the governor cannot give the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, who is the number three person in the government hierarchy, the correct information in a financial matter as little as purchase of vehicles, we cannot imagine how the Governor would give ordinary Abians correct information on other matters. And every Abian is a witness to the constant misinformation the governor wilfully dishes out all the time.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now