Edo PDP dismisses reports on ex-Rep’s expulsion

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State has dismissed reports on the expulsion of a former member of the House of Representatives, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama.

The PDP Chairman in Oredo LGA, Mr Oduwa Igbinosun, told journalists on Wednesday in Benin that the reports on the purported suspension were misleading.

Igbinosun added that the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) had extended the tenure of all elected executives and rectified them to act as a caretaker committee.

Also, the executives of PDP Ward 2, Oredo LGA said they were not aware of the expulsion of the ex-lawmaker.

The Secretary of the ward, Mr Jesuobo Obadigie, disclosed this in a chat with journalists.

“Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama remains not just a member, but a prominent and formidable leader of the party and continues to enjoy the total support of the members in Ward 2.

“It is expected that anyone who loves the party should at this point be focused on actions that will unite the party ahead of the September governorship elections.

“This is to warn mischief makers and impostors to desist from their criminal and divisive actions that could cause harm,” he stated.

