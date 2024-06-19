Edo PDP expels Shaibu, Orbih for alleged anti-party activities

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State on Wednesday expelled the state’s former deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

The PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr. Ogie Vasco, said in a statement in Benin City the party’s former National Vice Chairman, South-South, Chief Dan Orbih, was also expelled for the same reason.

Vasco said the decision was taken at a meeting attended by nine members of the State Working Committee at the party secretariat on Wednesday.

Shaibu had challenged the outcome of the February 24 governorship primary which produced Asue Ighodalo as the PDP governorship candidate in Edo at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Justice James Omotosho, however, dismissed the suit in a ruling delivered on May 27.

Shaibu was impeached by the state House of Assembly for alleged gross misconduct on April 8.

He declared his support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Monday Okpebholo, at an event held in the state last week.

Orbih on his part has been locked in a battle with Governor Godwin Obaseki for the control of Edo PDP machinery since 2021.

He recently rejected Obaseki’s choice of Ighodalo as PDP governorship candidate in the state.

The statement read: “The SWC has extensively deliberated on the issue and resolved to expel, with immediate effect, Chief Dan Orbih, National Vice Chairman South South.

“It also decided to expel Phillip Shaibu and upheld the expulsion of Ogbeide-Ihama from Ward 2, Oredo Local Government Area.”

However, in his reaction to the development, Orbih told journalists the body had no powers to suspend a member of the National Working Committee or expel anybody without following the party’s constitution.

“When a group of persons sits down to make pronouncements that are unconstitutional it only shows that they are ignorant of the constitution of the party.

“That is all I have to say about that and nothing more,” he stated.

