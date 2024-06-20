PDP mocks APC over alleged plot to instigate crisis, forcefully take over Rivers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday ridiculed the All Progressives Congress (APC) to quit thoughts on taking over Rivers State.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, who stated this in a statement asserted that APC’s plot to instigate a crisis in order to truncate the will of Rivers people has not only been exposed, but has failed.

No fewer than 25 Rivers State lawmakers had defected from the PDP to the APC which sparked off heated crisis in the state as the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, was said to be on the line to be impeached.

However, a Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the state capital, had declared that the 25 lawmaker led by Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule are still members of the PDP.

The statement, however, reads: “The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to yet another hallucinating press conference by the Rivers State Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tony Okocha wherein he again fantasized that the WILL of the people of Rivers State as expressed in the governorship election which produced Governor Siminalayi Fubara can be upturned by the imagination of the APC.

“This reckless outburst by Tony Okocha further exposes the sinister plot by the APC in Rivers State which has been seeking for ways to instigate crisis, forcefully overthrow a democratic Order and impose an anti-democratic regime in Rivers State in clear violation of Section 1 sub-section 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“The use of the word “war” by Mr. Okocha in his thoughtless statement clearly shows an evil intention which has been firmly resisted and will continue to be resisted by the people of Rivers State.

“The APC in Rivers State should note that its malevolent scheme to instigate crisis and forcefully take over the State has failed. Rivers State is a stronghold of the PDP and the people are solidly behind the Government of the PDP in the State.

“The PDP calls on the Federal Government and indeed the national leadership of the APC to, as a matter of urgency, rein-in and caution Mr. Tony Okocha to stop being an agent of destabilization and a threat to democracy in Nigeria.

“Our Party demands that the Inspector General of Police immediately invite the Rivers State APC Caretaker Chairman and hold him personally liable for his utterances which constitute a clear and present danger to the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria and to peace and tranquility in Rivers State.

“The international community should also take note of the reckless outburst of this individual whose action and utterances are capable of negatively affecting the overall security of the country.

“The PDP for the umpteenth time warns the APC to perish the thought of forcefully taking over Rivers State as its attempts to undermine the WILL of the people will always come to naught.

“The PDP charges the people of Rivers State to remain calm and continue to work together in their solidarity with the PDP administration in the delivery of democracy dividends in the State.”

