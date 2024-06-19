Politics
Rivers Crisis: APC calls for state of emergency, says state at war
The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the state.
Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee in the state, Chief Tony Okocha, made the call during a media briefing in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.
He said: “Rivers State is at war. And the dramatis personae who are responsible for the mayhem that has claimed lives are known.
“The governor is helpless, the police is helpless. Therefore the APC in Rivers State is calling for a state of emergency in Rivers State as a way of taming the mayhem, the upsurge that is going on in the state. I call on the federal government to act fast in this regard.”
READ ALSO:Fubara goes after former LG bosses, orders audit of councils’ accounts
Constitutionally, the Federal Government is empowered to declare a state of emergency during a natural disaster, civil unrest, armed conflict, medical pandemic, epidemic or other biosecurity risk.
The call by Rivers State APC followed renewed hostilities between the camps of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor and godfather, Nyesom Wike, the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.
The current crisis came about when elected local government officials, whose tenure expired on Monday, June 17th, refused to vacate office, relying on a controversial law passed by the 27 pro-Wike members of the Rivers State House of Assembly extending their tenure by six months.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...