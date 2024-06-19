‘Stop the killings. We are fighting for freedom, not death in S’East’ ,IPOB leader, Kanu pleads (Video)

The incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has decried all manner of killings in South-East region and called for an immediate stop as that was not the idea of forming the group.

Kanu who made the appeal on Wednesday during his appearance at the Federal High Court in Abuja, said he is a freedom fighter and does not want anybody to die.

Kanu who also condemned the killing of five soldiers in Aba, Abia State, on May 30 during the commemoration of the Biafra Day, said the killings in the region had turned many women into widows, and put families into mourning.

Speaking further, Kanu said:

“Some of these soldiers are our people and their families are now in mourning. All the making of young widows is condemned in its entirety.

“I don’t want anybody to die, we are fighting for freedom; we want people to be free.

“We have suffered a lot in Africa, from slavery in Arabia to Europe and America. I think we should focus our time to ensure that this continent stands up to what God promised.”

