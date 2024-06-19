Politics
‘Stop the killings. We are fighting for freedom, not death in S’East’ ,IPOB leader, Kanu pleads (Video)
The incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has decried all manner of killings in South-East region and called for an immediate stop as that was not the idea of forming the group.
Kanu who made the appeal on Wednesday during his appearance at the Federal High Court in Abuja, said he is a freedom fighter and does not want anybody to die.
Kanu who also condemned the killing of five soldiers in Aba, Abia State, on May 30 during the commemoration of the Biafra Day, said the killings in the region had turned many women into widows, and put families into mourning.
READ ALSO:Kanu’s lawyer exonerates Interpol in arrest of IPOB leader in Kenya
Speaking further, Kanu said:
“Some of these soldiers are our people and their families are now in mourning. All the making of young widows is condemned in its entirety.
“I don’t want anybody to die, we are fighting for freedom; we want people to be free.
“We have suffered a lot in Africa, from slavery in Arabia to Europe and America. I think we should focus our time to ensure that this continent stands up to what God promised.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...