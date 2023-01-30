News
Angry youths throw stones at Buhari’s convoy in Kano
Angry youths hauled stones and other objects at President Muhammadu Buhari’s convoy in Kano State on Monday.
The president began a two-day working visit to Kano State on Monday.
During the visit, Buhari is expected to commission some projects initiated by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration in the state.
The state government had on Saturday advised the president to postpone the visit over fear that the people of the state would protest the refusal of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to extend the deadline for the Naira swap.
The latest incident came a few days after youths in Katsina staged a protest during the president’s visit to his home state.
READ ALSO: ‘You failed woefully on your promise about Boko Haram,’ Middle Belt Forum tells Buhari
The youths, including hoodlums and students of public schools in the state took stormed the bridge underpass along the Kofar Kaura Road in Katsina shortly after Buhari had commissioned the project and chanted “we are not interested” in Hausa.
On Monday, the security agents had a tough time keeping the youths away from routes leading to Ahmadu Bello Way and other areas in the state where the president commissioned projects.
At Hotoro, where President Buhari rode on a convoy with officials of the state government to commission the Galaxy Backbone Limited Project and other projects, the youths hauled stones and sticks at the vehicles from different directions.
However, no casualty was recorded in the incidents.
