Wike accuses PDP NWC of anti-party activities, promises to retaliate

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, accused the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of involvement in anti-party activities in the state.

Wike, who spoke at the Rivers PDP campaign rally in Okehi 1, Etche Local Government Area of the state, threatened to retaliate by showing the PDP leaders the real meaning of anti-party activities.

The PDP in Rivers sued some political parties in the state for allegedly flouting some provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act during their primaries.

The governor noted that the national leadership of the PDP had written to lawyers handling the suit on behalf of the party to hand off the matter.

The NWC suspended the former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, and eight others for alleged anti-party activities on January 23.

Wike and four other governors in PDP – Samuel Ortom (Benue State), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu State), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Okezie Ikepeazu (Abia State), are currently at loggerhead with the party’s leadership over the refusal of the national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to step down from the position.

The governors had promised to reveal their preferred presidential candidate this month.

READ ALSO: Wike vows to lead challenge against ‘illegal’ dissolution of Ekiti PDP exco in court

Wike said: “We have caught them. They are the ones engaged in anti-party. I told them ‘anti-party begets anti-party. You know we carried these small parties (APC and SDP) to court for failing to do what the law says.

“The people in Abuja that say they are national have gone to collude with them (opposition parties) to write our lawyers a letter that they should take their hands off in order to kill the cases we filed. I have told our lawyers to withdraw from the matter. I will hit them back by tomorrow.

“Nobody hurts us without sustaining a scar. Anybody who dares to touch us in Rivers State, I will inflict many scars on him and we have started it.

“We are voting for our people here. Now you (PDP NWC) have told us you are doing anti-party. We will show you what anti-party is. Already, we have caught them red-handed.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now