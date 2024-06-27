Chivido 2024 Fallout: VeryDarkMan on rampage, attacks Obi Cubana, Iyabo Ojo, Paulo Okoye

Controversial social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has gone on the rampage on social media, attacking Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, her boyfriend Paulo Okoye and celebrity barman, Obi Cubana.

Verydarkman had set the ball rolling shortly after the wedding ceremony of Afrobeats star, Davido and his longtime partner, Chioma on Tuesday when he took to social media to allege that Iyabo Ojo was not invited to the main wedding, but only the after party.

The post did not sit well with Paulo who responded by slamming VeryDarkMan for disrespecting his lover, noting that VDM is cursed and it is unfortunate that he has to live in such a condition for the rest of his life.

Paulo added that Iyabo Ojo is old enough to be Verydarkman’s mother and that he should respect her.

Not one to suffer fool in silence, Verydarkman responded to Paulo by telling him to stay off his beef with Iyabo to avoid being disrespected.

“With no due respect, I will advise you to stay off this issue, baba; no put mouth for my issue, internet bare me witness I no go talk again”.

The online war took a different dimension when Obi Cubana waded in and called on Nigerian bloggers to desist from giving prominence to youths who take delight in insulting elders.

"Dear blogs; pls stop giving visibility to youth insulting elders! You enable them! We can't continue to enable rubbish!!! Stop, pls!!" – Obi Cubana

That comment brought out the bile in VeryDarkMan who came out firing from all cylinders.

In a video he posted on X on Thursday, VDMZ battered Cubana for allegedly siding with the actress and her boyfriend.

“Go and sit your a.s.s down. They never hear your voice for any important issue, na to dey carry money dey spray up and down. Youths dey find job, you dey bring alcoh0l,” he said.

“The only reason why you people are angry is because this is the only person that can scatter a lot of evil things in you people’s face.

“The youths dey cry since them never hear your voice for one day for one important thing na to carry money dey spray up and down dey use am dey buy people consicence.

“The youths are looking for employment in Nigeria you dey carry alcohol come Nigeria come drop for them. We don’t worship money my brother man as una wan dey chuk mouth for wetin no concern una.”

In another video, VeryDarkMan went on to accuse Cubana of being a show-off and called him a disrespectful elder. He further claimed that Cubana’s wealth is exaggerated and that there are wealthier Hausa/Fulani men in the north who do not flaunt their riches.

He also labeled Obi Cubana as a greedy populist who has done nothing for Nigerian youths.

He criticized Cubana for not supporting Nnamdi Kanu and alleged that the only contribution Cubana has made to the youth is providing easy access to alcohol.

He concluded his tirade by accusing Cubana of being silent on important national issues while engaging in ostentatious displays of wealth.

“This is where his downfall starts; You’ve never done anything for the youths,” he added.

#CHIVIDO2024: JUST A QUICK REMINDER VERYDARKMAN WAS PROPERLY & CORDIALLY INVITED.. don’t play ⚡️⚡️⚡️

.

.

.

.

Wizkid| Sam Larry| Cubana| VeryDarkMan| Peruzzi Poco Lee| Ugarte| Ighalo| Bobrisky| Ebuka| Upamecano| Kenya| Zlatan| #Mbappé| Ralf Ragnick| brown

VeryDarkman narrates his experience at Davido and Chioma wedding as a special invitee.. don't play ⚡️⚡️FOR FULL VIDEO CHECK VERYDARKMAN PAGE ON YOUTUBE 👑

1/2

.

.

.

#CHIVIDO2024| BREAKING NEWS| Osimhen| Dangote Refinery| Lola Rae |Vinicius| Mayorkun| Ruto| Olamide| Tony Elumelu|

