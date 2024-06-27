Portable blows hot over VeryDarkMan’s attack on Obi Cubana

ontroversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has descended heavily on social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman (VDM), for attacking celebrity barman and nightclub king, Obi Cubana.

VDM and Cubana have been engaged in an online war following an altercation emanating from a fallout from Davido’s wedding where VDM alleged that actress Iyabo Ojo gate crashed the reception as she was not invited to the main wedding.

Cubana had waded into the incident by advising bloggers to stop giving prominence to youths insulting elders, a remark that got VDM and he attacked Cubana a video.

Among other things, VDM said in a video he posted on X on Thursday, VDMZ battered Cubana for allegedly siding with the actress and her boyfriend.

“Go and sit your a.s.s down. They never hear your voice for any important issue, na to dey carry money dey spray up and down. Youths dey find job, you dey bring alcoh0l.

“The only reason why you people are angry is because this is the only person that can scatter a lot of evil things in you people’s face.”

Reacting angrily to the attack, the “Zazzu Zeh” creator took to social media on Thursday to give VDM a piece of his caustic tongue.

“Oloriburuku ni Very Dark Man o. You dey enter Obi Cubana! Who say make your papa no hustle? Do you know how much I’ve gained from my ambassadorial deal with Odogwu Bitters, and you said he doesn’t help Nigerians,” he said.

Portable added that VDM had no right to insult Obi Cubana whom he claimed has been his benefactor, stating that he has gained a lot from the billionaire, including an ambassadorial deal for Odogwu Bitters worth N50 million.

Portable questioned why VDM’s father didn’t work hard like Obi Cubana to attain such wealth, emphasizing his own efforts to ensure his children become billionaires.

Portable comes for VDM for coming for his boss “Obi Cubana”, say na VDM wan spoil where e dey chop😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Da5Q5IxeSM — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) June 27, 2024

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now