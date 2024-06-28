Appeal Court upholds Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha, conviction for sexual assault

The Court of Appeal, Lagos, on Friday upheld the conviction of Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James aka Baba Ijesha, for sexual assault.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on July 15, 2022 sentenced the movie star to five years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old minor in the state.

He was arraigned by the state government on a six-count charge of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by penetration.

Dissatisfied with the verdict, Baba Ijesha approached the appeal court to set it aside.

In Friday’s proceeding, a three-member panel of the appellate court led by Justice Folasade Ojo convicted the actor on counts 4 and 5.

In the two charges, Baba Ijesha was accused of indecently touching a minor and sexually assaulting her.

Other members of the panel are – Justice Abdullahi Bayero and Justice Paul Bassi.

Justice Ojo, who delivered the lead judgement, however, set aside the movie star’s conviction on indecent treatment of a child and sexual assault of a minor.

But she held that an eyewitness account on the event that occurred on April 19, 2021, remains credible and one of the most effective ways to establish commission of an offence.

The judge noted that the appellant voluntarily confessed to the crime of the event of April 19, 2021, and did not challenge the statement of the first prosecution witness, Damilola Adekoya throughout the proceedings.

