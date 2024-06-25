Cubana Chief Priest to use social media to promote fight against naira abuse, EFCC reveals other conditions

Going forward, Okechukwu Pascal (alias Cubana Chief Priest) will lead rigorous and intensive sensitization or campaign against abuse of coins and notes issued under the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Act”.

He shall also bi-monthly post on his various social media handles a minimum of two video clips of his sensitization/ campaign against abuse of naira and sundry offences”.

These are part of the terms of agreement which the celebrity barman has to fulfill to guarantee his freedom.

This was revealed on Tuesday, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) while speaking out on the judgment of Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on the terms of settlement of the three-count charges bordering on abuse of Naira notes preferred against Cubana Chief Priest) by the EFCC.

The commission said it acted in line with Section 14(2) of its Establishment Act, 2004.

Spokesman of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale in a statement on Tuesday explained that the said Section of the EFCC’s Establishment Act empowers the Commission to compound any offence, subject to provisions of Section 174 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by “accepting such sum of money as it deems fit exceeding the maximum amount by which the offender would have been liable if he had been convicted”.

He noted that N10 million the court fined Cubana Chief Priest far exceeded the N50,000 his offence carries. “This is in response to the application made to the EFCC by counsel to the defendant, Chikaosolu Ojukwu, SAN, seeking the compounding of the offences under Section 14(2) of the EFCC Act. Additionally, Cubana Chief Priest would henceforth lead rigorous and intensive sensitization or campaign against abuse of coins and notes issued under the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Act”.

The court also ruled that, “the defendant shall bi-monthly post on his various social media handles a minimum of two video clips of his sensitization/ campaign against abuse of naira and sundry offences”.

All of these are strict deterrence meant to separate Cubana Chief Priest from future desecration of the Naira.

Oyewale warned that “The Special Task Force against Naira Abuse and Dollarisation of the economy is still in place. The Commission remains undeterred in the pursuit of its lawful mandate and the court’s ruling on Cubana Chief Priest should stimulate enhanced commitment of Nigerians to defend the sanctity of the Naira and refrain from any infraction against the nation’s legal tender.

Meanwhile, Cubana Chief Priest, was full of joy after the court struck out the charge against him over alleged abuse of the naira.

Cubana was first arraigned by the EFCC on April 17 on a three-count charge of allegedly spraying and tampering with the Naira notes during a social event at Eko Hotel in Lagos.

During the initial arraignment, he had pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of N10 million.

At the last adjourned date on May 2, Cubaba’s defence counsel, Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN), had informed the court that the two parties were exploring settlement and had applied that the matter be settled pursuant to the provisions of section 14(2) of the EFCC Act.

Following the position, he applied for a withdrawal of a preliminary objection filed by the defence, and since there was no objection from the prosecution, the court granted the same.

The court, consequently, adjourned the case until June 25 for final hearing on the settlement.

In the ruling striking out the case, Justice Ogundare said:

“Upon the agreement of the prosecution and defence pursuant to the EFCC Establishment Act, the agreement having been presented to the court, this charge is hereby struck out as the defendant is hereby cautioned,” he said.

Following the ruling, Cubana took to his Instagram page to thank God that the case had been struck out.

“Thank You God As My Case Is Struck Out, CP The Defendant Is Cautioned & Discharged. Thank You @officialefcc 🦅 & My Legal Team Being Headed By Chikaosolu Ojukwu Senior Advocate Of 🇳🇬 Now Let’s Get Straight To The Venue For #ChiVido2024💐 With 💯 Composure & Steeze. NB: Pls Don’t Mutilate Naira You If There Be Need Better Do It In Dollars,” he wrote.

