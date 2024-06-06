‘I ran from the east when Igbos started killing rich men’, Cubana Chief Priest ruffles feathers

Popular businessman and celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, has opened up on the reasons he ran away from Owerri, Imo State, to set up his business in Lagos.

In an interview with BBC Igbo which went viral on Wednesday, the socialite revealed that the insecurity in the South-East, coupled with kidnappings and killing of rich men, forced him to relocate his business to Lagos.

He noted he decided to run for his life when fellow Ndigbo started k!lling the rich, thereby stopping them from coming back home during festive seasons.

Cubana also lamented that the fear of kidnapping, killing and other evil activities in the region had driven away customers from the East, who previously visited home regularly.

Speaking in the Igbo language in the interview, Cubana said:

“There is widespread hunger in the South-East. It is our own community members who provide criminals with information.

“Our people began targeting the wealthy, so the wealthy stopped returning home during festivities. That’s why I moved to Lagos to conduct my business.”

The interview has, however, generated a lot of diverse opinions on the social media with commenters airing different opinions.

Controversial social media influencer, Daniel Regha bared his mind on Cubana’s expose of his kinsmen:

@DanielRegha: “Igbo land isn’t the only region where there are pressing challenges, but Cubana Chief Priest in a recent BBC interview made it seem like the issue of people relocating & barely coming home due to insecurity is peculiar to the Igbo states.

“Insecurity is a nationwide problem. Again this isn’t the reason why there’s hunger in South-east; Hunger in the land is mainly due to lack of human capital development, which is caused by bad govt/leaders.

“Now talking about election matters, how many times has he used his platform to address political issues on behalf of his people, or even champion conversations that needs to be heard? Wasn’t it in the SE that a governship candidate was declared winner despite coming 4th position in the election? Did people’s votes count then?”

Other commenters also had their say on the topic.

@NoNonsenseZone: “Most of them had to relocate to Yoruba land before they can have money to send back home..

“Chiefpriest relocated back to igboland when they were shouting don’t invest in Lagos.. But when body tell Am he relocated back to Yoruba land..

“Most of you Igbos that hate on Yorubas are just bunch of ingrates.. Yorubas and yorubaland have been good to you but an ingrate will always bite the hands that feed him…

“The more you people keep hating on the Yoruba. The more y’all will self destruct.”

@TheGreatOlami: “Why will they go back home when Monday is used to sit-at-home and even if a pregnant woman is on labor, that day, she’ll rather die at home. Let me add that one too.”

@MArinze2993: “Let’s not forget that Cubana Chief Priest doled out N50 million to support Hope Uzodimma’s re-election.

“This guy has his affiliations with all these criminal politicians, only a fool will heed to his advice.”

@YeyeOba002: “He’s speaking the truth, but many of them don’t like hearing the truth. Also, they kind of do too much “show off” to one another whenever they go home. Like who get money pass.”

@man2_orange: “The same person drinking together with thugs killing igbo people on elections day in Lagos.”

@SelomSarl: “Thank you, Cubana Chief Priest, for speaking the truth. It takes courage to acknowledge the challenges facing our region.

“Your words may be uncomfortable for some, but they are necessary for growth and change.

“Let’s focus on addressing the issues of hunger, criminality, and violence in the South-East, rather than attacking you for pointing them out.

“We need more honest conversations like this to move our community forward.”

@Ng_gwg: “We have championed this cause for a long time, and they called us all manner of names. Many are being used to destroy the Southeast in the name of freedom fighting, and other regions are happy to look on – it’s normal.

“Sometimes those back home will say it’s not as bad as it’s made to look, but that is because they are viewing it from within.

“Stay outside the country or away from the Southeast, and the fear of going to the East will grip you based on what you hear in the news. Just look at what happened on Biafra Day in May.

“In the past, Owerri was a place where people from all states came to enjoy their weekends, but that has gradually reduced. It might look simple from inside, but from the outside, it’s terrifying. It will take years to correct this situation and set the Southeast back on its progressive trajectory.

“Say no to those who fan the flames of destruction, say no to Ekpa and his gangs. Make hay while the sun shines. I can afford to live anywhere in Europe or back in Lagos, but millions in the East have nowhere else to run to. A few words are enough for the wise.

@Onsogbu: “Food for deep thought. Cubana Chief Priest said it all, the problem is not those hoodlums but our people, the ones giving them information, they too, should be treated like those criminals.

“May have come too late, but better late than never.

And the courage to speak up, and indict us, and not the outsiders or Fulani.

“Thanks Cubana Chief Priest,while others prefer to live in denial, you at least admitted what we have done to ourselves.”

@Bisping_Chad: “Igbos are the architect of their own problem. Imagine dem enforcing lock down and if u fail to comply they deal with u. East no sweet as e Dey sweet again.”

@Cief_Bucha: “It’s terrible what the southeast has turned into because of these UGM and Simon Ekpa boys, I don’t think it’s gonna be okay anytime soon even if Kanu is released today I feel sit at home has penetrated the blood stream of those living there, a wise businessman knows what to do.”

