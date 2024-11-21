Hisbah board seizes 78 cartons of alcoholic drink in Jigawa

The Jigawa Hisbah Board has seized 78 cartons of assorted alcoholic drinks in Kazaure local government area of the state.

The Hisbah Commander in the state, Ibrahim Dahiru, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in Dutse.

He said the drinks were seized on Thursday during an early morning raid on three bars in the area.

He added that no arrest was made during the operation, as suspected owners fled before the arrival of the Hisbah personnel.

Dahiru said: “Our operatives raided three bars in Kazaure town in Kazaure local government area, where they succeeded in seizing 78 cartons of assorted beer.

“However, no arrest was made during the operation as suspected owners and users took to their heels on sighting our men.”

The commander, who reminded the residents that consumption of beer remains prohibited across the state, said the command will continue to enforce the order.

He added that the confiscated items would soon be taken to court.

