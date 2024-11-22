Confusion trails bombing of Katsina community by NAF jets

An early Thursday morning bombing of the Shawu village in Ruwan Godiya district, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, by the Nigerian Air Force where scores of residents were killed, has left a conflicting trail as to whether the air strike was accidental or a precision strike targeted at bandits’ hideouts.

A conflict and crisis journalist resident in the state, Salihu Bamle Bakatsine, who first reported the incident in a post he shared on his X handle, @DanKatsina50 on Thursday morning, said the air strike which was intended to target bandits in the area, mistakenly hit the community.

Bakatsine who later took down the post due to what he described as personal reasons, had said an unspecified number of people were also injured while several houses and properties were destroyed in the air strike.

“Moments ago, Nigeria Air Force mistakenly bombard Shawu community, several people are now confirmed dead and many others injured,” Bakatsine had written.

“Shawu community is under Ruwan Godiya district, Faskari LGA, Katsina State. May the Almighty have mercy on those who lost their lives, grant healing to the injured and bring ease in the future,” the journalist had shared.

However, the Katsina State Commissioner for Internal Security, Dr. Nasiru Mu’azu, who spoke to journalists later in the day, disagreed with Bakastine on the strikes being accidental.

According to Mu’azu, the Nigerian Air Force did not hit the Shawu community by mistake as it was a precision strike targeted at terrorists and not the civilian population.

The Commissioner revealed that the community had been an haven for bandits as they had infiltrated the village over the years.

READ ALSO: NAF kills key bandit leaders, foot soldiers in Zamfara air raids

“Whoever told you that the attack was accidental lied. The bomb was dropped on purpose, terrorists were the target,” Mu’azu insisted.

“Make no mistake about this, the Nigerian military is highly professional in its operations; they strike after surveillance and then getting the coordinate of their target before striking.

“You see, Shawu has become notorious for harbouring bandits and other forms of terrorists, that’s why the area was targeted,” Mu’azu added.

Chairman of the Faskari Council, Musa Ado Faskari who also confirmed the strikes, said it was a precise attack targeting bandit hideouts.

Ado said the people of the community had harboured the bandits and it was no surprise the Air Force, acting on credible intelligence, had to carry out the strike on the village.

“The air strike was precise because bandits have infiltrated the community. It’s unfortunate that it has happened, but the truth is that there’s just no alternative to this. After all, majority of good people have left Shawu because of the heavy presence of bandits.

“Let me tell you, all around, when kidnapping for ransom is carried out, you’ll always get to hear that the plan was hatched in Shawu.

“Four deaths were recorded. As of the wounded, we’re still sorting things out to determine their numbers,” Ado said.

