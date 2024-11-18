NAF kills key bandit leaders, foot soldiers in Zamfara air raids

The Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma killed two prominent bandit leaders identified as Dan-Isuhu and Dogo Sule along with scores of their foot soldiers in Zamfara State over the weekend.

The Nigerian Air Force ( NAF) Director Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday night in Abuja.

He said the troops executed further air interdiction missions in Zamfara State on Friday with the airstrikes targeting a large assembly of bandits in Babban Kauye village, Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman said: “Intelligence reports revealed that the congregation of criminals were perfecting plans for coordinated attacks against military personnel and civilians along the Tsafe axis before the strikes.

“Upon receiving credible intelligence, the NAF launched a series of devastating airstrikes, inflicting significant casualties on the criminal elements.

“Reports from the ground confirmed the successful elimination of numerous high-ranking members of the bandit groups, dealing a severe blow to their operational capacity.

“Tsafe Local Government Area has long been a flashpoint for bandit activities, with factions loyal to Dan-Isuhu and Dogo Sule notorious for orchestrating violent assaults on local communities, security forces, and vital infrastructure.

“Terrorist groups have utilized remote settlements like Babban Kauye as strategic safe havens, from which they coordinate and execute their nefarious operations.”

