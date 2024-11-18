Kwankwaso alleges Tinubu’s men plotting to colonise Kano

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has alleged that President Bola Tinubu’s men were plotting to colonize the Northern part of the country.

Kwankwaso, who spoke at the convocation ceremony of Skyline University Nigeria (SUN) in Kano on Sunday, alleged that Lagos was encroaching on the governance and economy of the North.

He stressed that Kano governance and its emirate system are being influenced by external forces from Lagos.

The former Kano State governor claimed that decisions about the emir are now dictated from Lagos.

He said: “Today, we can see very clearly that there is a lot of effort from the Lagos axis to colonize this part of the country. Today, Lagos wouldn’t allow us to choose an emir, Lagos has to come to the centre of Kano to put their own emir.”

“Today, we are aware that the Lagos young men are working so hard to impose taxes and take away our taxes from Kano and this part of the country to Lagos.”

He lamented that even local businesses are being forced to relocate their headquarters to Lagos due to tax pressures.

The former governor also highlighted the growing wealth disparity, noting, “We have seen the efforts of some people to make the poor poorer and the rich richer, and I believe this is more dangerous.”

