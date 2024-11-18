Tinubu arrives in Brazil for G20 Summit

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for the 19th Heads of State and Government Summit of the Group of 20 (G20).

The G20 Summit will take place from November 18 and 19 in the Brazilian capital.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, said his principal was received on arrival by Amb. Breno Costa of the Brazilian Ministry of External Relations.

At the summit, Tinubu is expected to push for reform of global governance institutions.

He will also hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit.

The president left Nigeria for the South American nation on Sunday.

He was accompanied on the trip by four ministers – Yusuf Tuggar (Foreign Affairs), Idi Maiha (Livestock Development), Hannatu Musawa (Art, Tourism, Culture and Creativity), and Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (Agriculture and Food Security).

Also on the trip was the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Mohammed Mohammed.

