Jigawa govt sacks elected officials in 27 LGAs

The Jigawa State government has dissolved the executive councils in the 27 local government areas of the state.

The tenure of the elected officials expired on Friday.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development, Ahmed Garba MK, in a statement issued on Friday directed Directors of Administration and General Services to take over the administration of the local councils.

This move effectively relieves all appointed officials, including Secretaries, Supervisory Councillors, Special Advisers, and assistants of their appointments.

The commissioner congratulated the outgoing officials on the successful completion of their tenures.

He also acknowledged their significant contributions to the development of their areas and the state as a whole.

The statement read: “Following the expiration of the terms of the elected councils of the 27 local governments in Jigawa State on Friday, the state government has dissolved the councils.

“Consequently, the Directors of Administration and General Services (DAGs) have been directed to take over the administration of the local governments immediately.

“Therefore, all appointed officials, including Secretaries, Supervisory Councillors, Special Advisers, and assistants of all the Local Government Councils, are equally relieved of their appointments.

“In his remarks, on behalf of the Jigawa State Government, under the leadership of His Excellency, the Governor Malam Umar A. Namadi FCA, the Honourable Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Ahmed Garba MK, congratulates the outgoing officials on the successful conduct of their tenures, which shows the significant contributions rendered to the development of their areas and the state in general.

“He further called on them for immediate handing over of all Governments’ Belongings in their possessions.”

