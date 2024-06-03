Local, international flights disrupted as labour begins strike

The effects of the indefinite strike embarked by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Monday has begun to take effects in key industries in the country.

Reports gathered indicates that local and international flights have been disrupted at the Murtala Mohammed International Airports in Lagos as well as the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

A video shared on X by a user, Akin Olaoye, shows that the shut down took effect as early as 6:00 a.m.

He wrote: “6.02 a.m: Monday, June 3rd, NLC strike kicks off at local airport in Lagos. Flights & Airport operations interrupted.

“A govt that can afford SUVs worth billions for lawmakers, can afford a minimum wage increase. Anyone surviving on N33,000/month is a ritualist!

“No entry or exit at the local airport in Ikeja. Hoping a resolution is reached, things are too bad for the economy to grind to a halt.”

