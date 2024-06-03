News
Local, international flights disrupted as labour begins strike
The effects of the indefinite strike embarked by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Monday has begun to take effects in key industries in the country.
Reports gathered indicates that local and international flights have been disrupted at the Murtala Mohammed International Airports in Lagos as well as the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.
A video shared on X by a user, Akin Olaoye, shows that the shut down took effect as early as 6:00 a.m.
READ ALSO:NLC draws boundaries between Labour Party, Peter Obi’s Candidacy
He wrote: “6.02 a.m: Monday, June 3rd, NLC strike kicks off at local airport in Lagos. Flights & Airport operations interrupted.
“A govt that can afford SUVs worth billions for lawmakers, can afford a minimum wage increase. Anyone surviving on N33,000/month is a ritualist!
“No entry or exit at the local airport in Ikeja. Hoping a resolution is reached, things are too bad for the economy to grind to a halt.”
6.02am Monday June 3rd, NLC strike kicks off at local airport in Lagos. Flights & Airport operations interrupted.
A govt that can afford SUVs worth billions for lawmakers, can afford a minimum wage increase. Anyone surviving on N33,000/month is a ritualist!
— Akin Olaoye (@akintollgate) June 3, 2024
No entry or Exit at the local airport in Ikeja. Hoping a resolution is reached, things are too bad for the economy to grind to a halt! pic.twitter.com/zkuzlWvrnh
— Akin Olaoye (@akintollgate) June 3, 2024
