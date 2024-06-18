News
Police arrests four suspected IPOB members in Anambra
Police operatives in Anambra on Monday arrested four suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) during a raid on the group’s alleged camp in Ufuma, Orumba North local government area of the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday in Awka, said the operation followed information on planned attacks on security agents and innocent citizens by the group.
The statement read: “The Police-led Joint Security Force in Aguata on 17/6/2024 intercepted four suspected ESN militia in Ufuma, Orumba North LGA in Anambra State. The arrest is following information received over time of planned attacks on security agents and innocent citizens by the dreaded group.
“Among the four suspects arrested is one Maduabuchi Nwafor a.k.a. Omenkpo ‘M’ aged 32 years, a native of Ufuma. He has been identified as one of the native doctors who prepares criminal charms for the group and uses his shrine for initiation ceremonies and meeting points for the criminals.
“Also, one of the suspects who is already assisting the police with information confessed to being one of the gunmen dispatched by the group to enforce the illegal sit-at-home on May 30, 2024.”
