Teenager brutalized, locked in dog cage by father, brothers of female classmate he visited

A shocking incident of violence and brutality has come to light in Asaba, Delta State, where a 17-year-old boy, Samuel Onyeme, was allegedly beaten and locked inside a dog cage for visiting his female classmate, Anastasia Celestine.

According to Samuel’s mother, Mrs. Onyeme, the incident occurred on Sunday evening when Samuel visited Anastasia at her residence. “My son said they were having a discussion outside the house when Anastasia’s father, Mr. Celestine, and his two sons brutally assaulted him,” Mrs. Onyeme told PUNCH Metro, on Tuesday.

Samuel was allegedly attacked with wooden planks, dragged into the Celestine compound, and locked inside a dog cage. His mobile phone was confiscated, and his mother was deceived into coming to the scene. “Upon my arrival, I was deprived of seeing him for two hours,” Mrs. Onyeme recounted.

Samuel’s sister, Jessica, who was outside seeking help, was also assaulted by the Celestine family when she tried to re-enter the compound. The situation escalated when Samuel’s elder brother, Ben, contacted a family friend, who reached out to human rights activist Victor Ojei.

Ojei, who reported the incident to the Delta State Police Command, described the act as “barbaric and inhumane.” In a petition addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Ojei demanded the immediate investigation and prosecution of Mr. Celestine and his sons for kidnapping, unlawful detention, assault, and attempted murder.

“The brutal assault on Master Onyeme Samuel using wooden planks, resulting in multiple injuries and psychological trauma, is a violation of Section 355 of the Criminal Code Act,” Ojei stated. “Attempted murder; threats to pour fuel and set Master Onyeme Samuel ablaze amount to attempted murder under Section 320 of the Criminal Code Act.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Bright Edafe, said he hadn’t received the report of the incident as of the time of filing this report.

Samuel is currently receiving treatment at the Asaba Specialist Hospital for physical injuries and psychological trauma suffered during the incident.

