TikTok introduces new data security regulations. 2 other stories and a trivia

1. TikTok introduces new data security regulations

A new data security policy known as “Project Clover” has been introduced by popular short-form video hosting service platform, TikTok.

Theo Bertram, VP of government relations and public policy, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the new project was introduced in response to mounting criticism from legislators on both sides of the Atlantic.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that due to rising worries about the company, which is controlled by the Chinese corporation ByteDance, and whether China’s government could exploit the company to steal user data or further its interests, the European Parliament, European Commission, and the EU Council recently banned TikTok from staff phones.

“We are a pro-compliance company. Tell us what the problems are, and then let’s work together on the solutions. That’s been our approach in the U.S., that’s been our approach everywhere,” said Bertram

France a few months ago also slapped TikTok with 5 million euros ($5.4 million) for online tracking shortcomings.

Tech Trivia: Which of the following was a forerunner to search engines?

A. SMART

B. WAIS

C. XSLT

D. OASIS

Answer: see end of post

2. Google unveils 15 startups led by women for its accelerator in Africa

In honor of International Women’s Day, Google has unveiled three new programs focused on empowering African women business owners and giving them the tools they need to be successful.

The head of the start-up ecosystem: in Africa, Folarin Aiayegbusi, confirmed this in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Thursday.

The search engine giant launched the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa: Women Founders Cohort, the Hustle Academy for Women-Led SMEs, and a social media series, #WomeninIT, to celebrate inspiring women in Africa’s technology sector.

The 15 start-ups chosen for the program come from eight different African nations and develop cutting-edge solutions that enhance community livelihoods.

The selected startups for the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa: Women Founders Cohort are Afriwell Health (Congo), Alajo App (Nigeria), eWaka (Kenya), Farmer Lifeline (Kenya), Maxibuy (Nigeria), MosMos (Kenya), Gobeba (Kenya), Hepta Pay (Rwanda), Jem HR (South Africa), Kola Market (Ghana), Mipango (Tanzania), Smart Ikigega (Rwanda), Suitch (Cameroon), Tyms Africa (Nigeria), and Zydii (Kenya).

“We are thrilled to announce the selected start-ups for the inaugural class of our Google for Startups Accelerator Africa: Women Founders Cohort.

“These women are tackling some of Africa’s most pressing challenges, and we’re excited to support them as they build the future,” said Aiayegbusi.

3. Storytelling platform, Wattpad, lays off 15% of the workforce

Popular storytelling platform, Wattpad, announced that it has laid off 15% (42 of 267) of its workforce.

The company blamed the current economic climate for the cost-cutting measures in a blog post seen by Ripples Nigeria on Thursday.

According to the blog post, the departing staff will receive at least 12 weeks of severance pay and six more months of benefits.

They will also be permitted to keep equipment that is assigned to their offices, including laptops.

“Despite our best efforts over the past several months to limit the impact of the changing economic environment, today, we’ve made the difficult but necessary decision to reduce our workforce,” the company’s interim president KB Nam said.

The online literature platform intended for users to read and write original stories was founded by Allen Lau and Ivan Yuen in 2006.

Trivia Answer: WAIS

Stands for “Wide Area Information Server.”

WAIS (pronounced “ways”) was a client-server database search system introduced in 1990 before the widespread adoption of the World Wide Web.

By Kayode Hamsat

