Entertainment
Uriel of BBNaija disparages ‘insecure men’ who make fun of women with toned bodies
One of the housemates of the 2023 edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBN) reality TV show, ‘All Star’ edition, Uriel Oputa has taken to her social media account to slam ‘insecure Nigerian men’ who reign insults on ladies with toned bodies.
Uriel claimed in a post on her official Instagram page shared on Wednesday that when Nigerian males see women who are toned, they immediately begin to disparage them.
The reality TV star also claimed in her post that Nigerian men are so insecure.
She stated that it is not her fault that such men have been denied visas and they should try to check out gym girls.
‘‘Nigerian men are so insecure. You see a toned woman. Automatically you start to reign insults.
‘‘It is not my fault that they denied you a visa. Try and see how gym girls look.’’ Uriel wrote on Instagram.
