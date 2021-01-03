Militants kill 49 victims, injure 17 others during attack in Niger Republic

Tragedy struck in two villages in Niger Republic when heavily armed militants struck, killing no fewer than 49 people and injuring 17 other victims in the process.

The incident was confirmed on Saturday by the Interior Minister of Niger, Alkache Alhada who stated that 49 people died and 17 others were injured in the villages of Tchombangou, and Zaroumdareye.

Alhada also confirmed in a statement that soldiers had been sent to the two villages to restore peace in light of Saturday’s attacks.

READ ALSO: Niger Republic to hold elections in first democratic transition

France also said on Saturday that two of its soldiers were killed in the deadly attack by the militants near Niger’s western border with neighbours, Mali.

The attacks on the two villages come amid national elections in Niger, as President Mahamadou Issoufou steps down after two five-year terms.

Join the conversation

Opinions