There’s no scientific evidence that facemasks, lockdown can prevent COVID-19’ —Pastor Oyakhilome

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the founder of LoveWorld, popularly known as Christ Embassy, says there is no scientific and proven evidence to show that wearing of face masks and forceful lockdowns can prevent Covid-19.

In a message to his church members on Saturday, December 2, Pastor Oyakhilome who has continued to express doubts over the existence of the coronavirus, said that the virus is not a killer disease and as such, the government should not mandate people to wear face masks nor lockdown the country for any reason.

“It is wrong to compel everybody to follow the findings of questionable individuals. It is wrong. I say this to you, these are simple things, simple truths. If you cannot ask the right questions, then you open yourself to destruction,” he said.

Continuing, Pastor Oyakhilome said:

“Ask yourself, what is the evidence that wearing of masks works? They told you so. I have done enormous research on it. The question is, have you?

“Don’t just listen because somebody said so or the W.H.O said so. I disagree with the W.H.O for clear reasons. They have made too many mistakes and they don’t apologise. They just change their minds and expect us to just follow.

“Remember, they didn’t drop from heaven into W.H.O. We can ask them questions. They are not gods. Even God accepts questions and he answers. Why can’t we ask these ones?

“If you have the scientific evidence that lockdown works, provide it. So far, the nations that have been most compliant have had their numbers skyrocketing because they are not true.

“I have sent people to go to the hospitals we were told were full. In many of the hospitals, they found very few or no sick people or patients. A lot of the hospital wards were empty and I have videos to provide you. So this was all a fraud and this COVID-19 is not a killer disease as you were told.”

