Politics
Tambuwal slams Nigerians for voting APC in 2023 polls
Former Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has reiterated his earlier grim predictions to Nigerians about the consequences of voting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.
Tambuwal, a former member of the APC, cited the party’s failure to deliver on its campaign promises as the reason for joining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2018.
The former governor, who spoke to journalists on Sunday, emphasized that his warnings were based on his experience within the APC and his observations of the party’s actions.
He said the APC had consistently failed to address the economic and social challenges facing the country, leading to widespread hardship among Nigerians.
READ ALSO:Sokoto govt slams Tambuwal, PDP claim of stolen mandate
“We warned Nigerians against voting for the APC because we knew the party’s track record. They promised the moon but delivered nothing. They have consistently failed to address the issues that affect the lives of ordinary Nigerians, and we knew that if they were given another chance, they would continue to worsen the situation,” he said.
Tambuwal’s comments come amid growing discontent among Nigerians over the APC’s handling of the economy and the country’s social welfare.
The party has faced criticism for its inability to address inflation, unemployment, and poverty which have become increasingly pressing concerns for many Nigerians.
“We cannot afford to make the same mistake again. We must learn from our past experiences and make informed decisions about who to vote for. The APC has consistently failed to deliver on its promises, and we must not give them another chance to fail us,” Tambuwal noted.
