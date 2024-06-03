Politics
Tinubu’s aide chides labour for shutting down national grid
Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, has condemned the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and other groups for shutting down the national grid, stating that they should be grateful for the country’s civilian regime that allows for freedom of expression.
“I think that labour overstepped their bounds by shutting down the national grid. At a time when we are complaining about the lack of power, I think that act is extreme,” Onanuga said in an interview with TVC News on Monday.
He urged labour leaders to exercise greater responsibility in their demands, noting that their actions should not harm others. “Joining the strike should be voluntary. You’re not supposed to shut down the airports on everyone else,” he emphasized.
Read also: NMA distances self from organised labour strike
Onanuga appealed to labour to be more reasonable in their requests, stating that their demands are unrealistic. “Labour should view itself as a partner with the Federal Government, not as an adversary to the Federal Government,” he said.
The NLC and TUC had initiated a nationwide industrial action to protest the Federal Government’s proposal of a N60,000 minimum wage, leading to the shutdown of the national grid by labour unions.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...