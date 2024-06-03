Tinubu’s aide chides labour for shutting down national grid

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, has condemned the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and other groups for shutting down the national grid, stating that they should be grateful for the country’s civilian regime that allows for freedom of expression.

“I think that labour overstepped their bounds by shutting down the national grid. At a time when we are complaining about the lack of power, I think that act is extreme,” Onanuga said in an interview with TVC News on Monday.

He urged labour leaders to exercise greater responsibility in their demands, noting that their actions should not harm others. “Joining the strike should be voluntary. You’re not supposed to shut down the airports on everyone else,” he emphasized.

Read also: NMA distances self from organised labour strike

Onanuga appealed to labour to be more reasonable in their requests, stating that their demands are unrealistic. “Labour should view itself as a partner with the Federal Government, not as an adversary to the Federal Government,” he said.

The NLC and TUC had initiated a nationwide industrial action to protest the Federal Government’s proposal of a N60,000 minimum wage, leading to the shutdown of the national grid by labour unions.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now