Armenia recognises Palestinian state

Armenia has joined the list of countries to recognise an independent Palestinian state.

The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed this in a statement in Yerevan on Friday.

The ministry said Armenia had always regarded a two-state solution as the best way out of the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The statement read: “The catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and the ongoing military conflict are among the primary issues on the international political agenda that require settlement.

“We are convinced that this is the only way to ensure that both Palestinians and Israelis can fulfill their legitimate aspirations.”

The ministry revealed that Israel has summoned the Armenian ambassador to deliver a rebuke.

In recent weeks, Norway, Spain, Ireland, and Slovenia have recognised a Palestinian state to exert pressure for a resolution to the decades-old conflict.

However, there is currently no visible practical path to a two-state solution.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vehemently rejected a two-state solution.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now