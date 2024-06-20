Five tourists killed in Pakistan auto crash

Five tourists were killed and one injured in an auto crash in Pakistan’s northern Gilgit Baltistan region on Wednesday night.

Police told journalists on Thursday the accident occurred in the valley of Naltar where the tourists were on their way back home after an excursion trip.

According to the police, the tourists’ jeep fell into a deep ravine when the driver tried to negotiate a sharp turn on the dilapidated road on the mountainous terrain of the valley.

The deceased were members of the same family, and the injured man was shifted to a nearby hospital where his condition was said to be critical.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan due to poorly maintained roads, violation of road safety rules, and reckless driving.

