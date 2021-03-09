Police confirms release of two abducted tourists in Osun | Ripples Nigeria

The Osun State Police Command on Tuesday, confirmed the release of two tourists who were abducted on Saturday evening along the Ife-Ibadan Expressway in Osun state.

This disclosure was made known by the police Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, on Tuesday.

It was gathered that one survivor was released early Monday morning, with the help of the police and other security agencies, while the other was released early Tuesday morning.

According to Opalola, “The victims were released in the early hours of today, 9th March 2021 owing to the pressure mounted on the abductors by the Police and other security agencies. No money was paid.

“The Commissioner of Police appeals to the good citizens of the State to collaborate with Police to get rid of all criminal elements from the State while assuring the members of the public/commuters of their safety as security measures has been put in place to forestall future occurrence.”

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olawale Olokode, further confirmed that four of the kidnappers have been arrested during the manhunt for the gunmen and the abductees.

