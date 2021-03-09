Gov Diri reacts to allegations of N3bn loan diversion | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Gov Diri reacts to allegations of N3bn loan diversion
The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has said the claim that the N3 billion agricultural loan obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) were diverted is false, describing it as “cheap blackmail”.
Diri, who reacted to the allegations in a statement on Tuesday, said the smear campaign was aimed at arm twisting his administration to getting appointments.
A former General Manager of Bayelsa Broadcasting Corporation, Dr John Idumange, had alleged a diversion of about N3 billion agricultural loan obtained by the immediate past administration led by Seriake Dickson.
Idumange, who was an aide on Research and Documentation to Dickson, claimed that the present administration was diminishing the efforts of Dickson’s government, noting that he had reported the alleged fraud to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
READ ALSO: Ex-gov Dickson dismisses reports of feud with Diri, warns supporters against attacking govt
However, Diri, said he was not averse to constructive criticisms and dismissed the allegations as a mere ploy by Idumange to attract attention for personal aggrandisement.
His words: “Let me start by saying that our administration welcomes criticism provided that they are constructive but this one on diversion of N3 billion is clearly a falsehood.
“Let me state it clearly in the full glare of the press that I shall not succumb to this cheap blackmail targeted to ‘knock my head’ against that of the former Gov. Seriake Dickson. The plot has failed.
“I want to warn Chief Idumange that I cannot be intimidated by this blackmail into giving out appointments, the CBN has said that no funds were diverted and clearly the N3 billion is not in the treasury of the Bayelsa government.
“The CBN manages the funds being warehoused in Access Bank. So, we do not have access to the funds, and if CBN has said the funds are not missing, and then the allegations are simply false.”
Meanwhile, the former governor of the state, Senator Dickson, had in a statement on Friday, washed his hands off the allegations, and urged his supporters to close ranks and work for the success of Diri’s administration.
