Gov Diri signs Bayelsa 2024 budget of N489b into law

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Thursday, signed the state’s 2024 appropriation bill of N489,443,632,374 into law.

The figure represents an increase of N8.450 billion from the earlier N480,993,632,369 the governor presented to the House of Assembly for consideration on November 29, 2023.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, said the budget prioritises key sectors like education, infrastructure, healthcare delivery, and agriculture.

Diri expressed optimism that the implementation of the budget would improve the living conditions of the people and address rural and urban poverty.

Diri said: “In order to realise our vision of sustainable and shared prosperity, we have carefully crafted this budget to prioritize key sectors aimed at improving our infrastructure, expanding access to mass education with emphasis on Technical, Science and Vocational Manpower Development, enhance healthcare services, and promote agriculture as a means of creating employment opportunities and reducing poverty.

READ ALSO:Gov Diri presents 2024 budget estimate of N480.9bn to Bayelsa Assembly

“You recall that I presented a budget proposal of N480,993,632,369 to the Assembly. But I observed an upward review to the tune of N489,443,632,374, which gives us a difference of N8,450,000,000 to provide more funding for the construction of an ultra-modern stadium;

“…ultra-modern renal centre at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri, the construction of an administrative block for the Primary Health Care Board and other critical overhead expenses.

“Having adopted the bottom-top approach in the preparation of this budget, specific rural community needs are being prioritized. It is our intention to ensure that the benefits of this budget are felt by all.

“We will work tirelessly to bridge the gap between the urban and rural areas in order to reduce the menace of urban poverty.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now