Mr Macaroni slams Nigerian police over International Women's Day message | Ripples Nigeria

Popular Nigerian social media comedian and content creator, Mr Macaroni, real name Debola Adebayo has taken to social media to drag the Nigerian police.

The content creator dubbed them hypocrites for the message that they shared on Monday, March 8.

Recall Monday was the day set aside to celebrate women doing exploits in various fields of life. The Nigerian police used their social media platform, Twitter to admonish women to keep equipping and developing themselves.

Their post reads;

Happy International Women’s Day 2021

Moments later, Mr Macaroni who was a victim of police brutality a couple of weeks ago, quickly commented under the post on Twitter.

The comedian stated that police officers are hypocrites and they have no integrity; Macaroni mentioned that no amount of branding can make the masses trust the role of the police in society.

Read what the comedian wrote;

“Just go through the quoted tweets and comments here! No amount of packaging and branding can erase the awful and bitter experiences that you people have put your Fellow Nigerians through. Don’t you people have conscience ?”

